Austintown business reports missing cash

The Austintown Police Department is investigating after owners of a township business noticed that the money in their bank account is less than expected.

According to a police report, the owners of West Side Tire on Mahoning Avenue told investigators that they checked their online bank account and discovered that cash deposits had not been made.

One of the owners reported that a deposit slip turned in on October 19 showed a cash deposit of $363.23 and a check in the amount of $1931.00.

However, the bank had no record of the $363.23 cash deposit.

A further review of deposits back to July uncovered that nearly $13,000 worth of deposit slips were turned in to the business, but there is no record of the money being deposited into the bank.

The owners told police that only one of their employees had been given the responsibility of making those deposits and the owners believe he is responsible for the missing cash.

The name of that employee has been redacted from police reports.

Owners say they have not found cash deposits missing from their stores in Youngstown and Niles.

No charges had been filed as of Tuesday. Police are still investigating.