Meeting tonight focuses on future of Warren

What does the future hold for the city of Warren? Residents tonight will not only be given a glimpse at what's on the drawing board for the city but to give city officials their opinions about what's needed to make improvements.

The City of Warren contracted with the Trumbull County Planning Commission to produce an update to the city's original Comprehensive Plan, crafted by the commission.

Residents, business owners, and community stakeholders are being invited to attend one of two public meetings to share their thoughts on the future of Warren.

The first meeting will take place at 6:00 p.m tonight at Warren City Council Chambers, 141 South Street SE.

The second meeting will be held at the same location on Tuesday, November 21st at 6:00 p.m.

People may attend either meeting, as both meetings will contain the same information, according to a media release from the city.

Comprehensive plans will include maps, charts, and text that analyze existing trends and conditions of growth or decline. Recommendations are made for the general development of a community.

"A comprehensive plan provides residents a chance to brainstorm and discuss the future of the city,” said Mayor Doug Franklin. “At the meeting, the Planning Commission will give an update on the planning process, review the results of our community survey and gather community input on the future of Warren."

The Trumbull County Planning Commission routinely works with the County's townships, villages, and cities, and is committed to collaborative strategies, plans, and programs that improve the quality of life and economic vitality of Trumbull County.