'Obamacare' curveball: free insurance in 1,500-plus counties

Citing a 'disturbing trend' of incidents, NAACP warns blacks about flying on American Airlines.More >>
Citing a 'disturbing trend' of incidents, NAACP warns blacks about flying on American Airlines.More >>
The Ohio House is set to vote on a bill banning abortions based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome.More >>
The Ohio House is set to vote on a bill banning abortions based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome.More >>
What does the future hold for the city of Warren? Residents tonight will not only be given a glimpse at what's on the drawing board for the city but to give city officials their opinions about what's needed to make improvements.More >>
What does the future hold for the city of Warren? Residents tonight will not only be given a glimpse at what's on the drawing board for the city but to give city officials their opinions about what's needed to make improvements.More >>
The Austintown Police Department is investigating after owners of a township business noticed that the money in their bank account is less than expected.More >>
The Austintown Police Department is investigating after owners of a township business noticed that the money in their bank account is less than expected.More >>
A Shenango Township came back from Trick or Treating with her children to find her home on fire and 22 animals still inside.More >>
A Shenango Township came back from Trick or Treating with her children to find her home on fire and 22 animals still inside.More >>
A high school football coach in southwestern Ohio has resigned after two seasons, saying he received death threats after his teams lost 18 straight games.More >>
A high school football coach in southwestern Ohio has resigned after two seasons, saying he received death threats after his teams lost 18 straight games.More >>
An Ohio man convicted of murder in the beating death of his girlfriend's 3-year-old son has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.More >>
An Ohio man convicted of murder in the beating death of his girlfriend's 3-year-old son has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.More >>
A woman was struck in the head by a bullet that went through the wall of her home in Bethlehem.More >>
A woman was struck in the head by a bullet that went through the wall of her home in Bethlehem.More >>
Police have arrested a 22-year-old man and charged him with murder after his mother was found stabbed to death in Ohio.More >>
Police have arrested a 22-year-old man and charged him with murder after his mother was found stabbed to death in Ohio.More >>
An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to raping a young girl and her mother who prosecutors say dismissed her daughter's complaint about being sexually abused and was then raped by the same man several months later.More >>
An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to raping a young girl and her mother who prosecutors say dismissed her daughter's complaint about being sexually abused and was then raped by the same man several months later.More >>
Authorities say a collision between a sport utility vehicle and a bus carrying a high school football team killed the SUV driver and injured three other people.More >>
Authorities say a collision between a sport utility vehicle and a bus carrying a high school football team killed the SUV driver and injured three others.More >>
It was harvest time at Rick Lowe's split-level home in rural Perry County, and the flypaper above his living room couch swung heavy with the dead.More >>
It was harvest time at Rick Lowe's split-level home in rural Perry County, and the flypaper above his living room couch swung heavy with the dead.More >>
Philadelphia police say shots fired at a home may be linked to the fatal shootings of two 16-year-old boys days before.More >>
Philadelphia police say a 16-year-old boy is a suspect in the fatal shootings of two other 16-year-old boys earlier this week.More >>
An unusually young group of protesters have taken up their cause in an Ohio city. Fourth grade students from Brook Park Memorial Elementary School marched to City Hall Thursday for longer trick-or-treating hours.More >>
An unusually young group of protesters have taken up their cause in an Ohio city. Fourth grade students from Brook Park Memorial Elementary School marched to City Hall Thursday for longer trick-or-treating hours.More >>