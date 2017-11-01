State Police offer 24-7 drug disposal in Mercer, Lawrence Counties

Pennsylvania State Police want people who missed last month's National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day still have an opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted medicines.

The PSP has installed drug take-back boxes in lobbies of their stations in Mercer, Lawrence and other counties.

People can turn in unwanted or unneeded prescription medications at the secure boxes any time of the day or night at the following locations:

PSP Mercer – 826 Franklin Road, Mercer

PSP New Castle – 3539 Wilmington Rd., New Castle

PSP Butler – 200 Barracks Rd., Butler

PSP Kittanning – 130 Parkview Drive Ext., Kittanning

PSP Beaver – 1400 Brighton Road, Beaver

Unused medication that is not properly disposed of can create the risk of unintentional overdose or illegal abuse, according to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

The Ohio EPA says flushing medication in the toilet can contribute to water contamination. The best way to dispose of unused medication is to take them to a collection event or a permanent pharmaceutical drop-off.