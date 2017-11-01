Hubbard man faces hearing for fatal accident

A Hubbard man has a court hearing set next week on charges filed after a fatal traffic accident.

A pretrial is scheduled November 8 in Girard Municipal court for Matthew Shaw, who is charged with vehicular manslaughter and failing to keep his vehicle in marked lanes.

State Troopers say Shaw was driving the 2015 Nissan Altima that struck and killed James Dutting of Hubbard, as Dutting was walking along Route 62 near Bell Wick Road at around 6:30 am on February 11.

Dutting, who was 76 years old, died later in the hospital.

Shaw pleaded not guilty to the charges earlier and is free on $5,000 bond.