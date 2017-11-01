Warren man tells police he traded crack for driving instruction

A Warren man who was in a car pulled over by Youngstown Police admitted to officers that he traded a driving lesson for crack cocaine.

Police say when they pulled over a Chevy Impala on South Avenue Tuesday morning for a traffic violation, they could smell marijuana in the car.

The driver told the officer he didn't have his driver's permit with him.

The passenger, 21-year-old Steven Mazzola of Warren, handed the officer a partially smoked joint, saying he had smoked it earlier.

When Mazzola got out of the car, police say they found a crack pipe where he had been sitting.

Police who arrested Mazzola say they also found two packages of heroin in his pocket.

He denied having a syringe, but a body scan at the jail revealed on hidden in his underwear.

Mazzola denied using heroin, saying it made him sick and that crack was his drug of choice.

According to the police report, Mazzola admitted that he agreed to give the person who had been driving the car a driving lesson in exchange for crack.

Mazzola was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of wrongful entrustment for letting someone without a license drive his car.