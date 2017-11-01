Woman sentenced in connection with Lowellville overdose death

A Lawrence County woman has been sentenced for providing drugs that caused the overdose death of a Lowellville man.

Kelsey Armeni, 24, of Hillsville, Pa., was secretly indicted in July on charges of involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, and trafficking in heroin.

The charges were filed following an investigation by the Mahoning County Heroin Overdose Task Force.

The Ohio Attorney General's Office said Armeni supplied Fentanyl that caused the overdose death of Tod Childs in Lowellville on January 14.

Appearing before Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Judge Maureen Sweeney on Wednesday, Armeni pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking and corrupting another with drugs.

The involuntary manslaughter charge was dropped.

Armeni was immediately sentenced to two years in prison.