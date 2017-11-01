Wellsville police warn of new texting loan scam

It's not unusual for police departments in the Valley to pass along warnings about scam artists. In recent, weeks there have been warnings about scam phone calls and emails.

But now, one Columbiana County police department is passing along a warning about a scammer who texts potential victims.

The Wellsville Police Department posted to it's Facebook page saying that a scammer's new technique includes texting phones.

The brave scam artist is allegedly using the police department's phone number and saying they are from the Wellsville Police.

According to the police department, the texts say that they can provide a "fast approved loan" once the receiver clicks on a link.

The post says that anyone who receives one of these texts should no respond, or click on the link.

The department's full post can be viewed here: