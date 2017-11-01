High court won't reopen case of Howland man sentenced to death

A man convicted in Trumbull County for his part in a woman's plot to murder her husband will not get another chance to plead his case.

The Ohio Supreme Court issued a ruling on Wednesday that it would not reopen the case of 45-year-old Nathaniel Jackson.

Earlier this year, Jackson's attorneys argued that he deserved to have his case reopened because he received ineffective legal counsel during an appeal.

Jackson was sentenced to the death penalty in 2002, after being convicted of cooperating with a co-conspirator, Donna Roberts, in a plot to murder Roberts' husband, Robert Fingerhut.

Jackson allegedly cooperated in the scheme in order to collect a $500,000 insurance payout.

According to court records, Roberts was having an affair with Jackson before he was sent to prison for a separate offense.

Investigators say the two communicated while Jackson was in prison.

When Jackson was released on December 9, 2001, Roberts was waiting to pick him up.

Two days later, Robert Fingerhut was found dead on the kitchen floor of his home. He had been shot several times.

In addition to letters and phone records gathered as evidence, investigators say Roberts bought Jackson a mask and gloves to wear while committing the crime, even allowing him into the home where the murder occurred.

Jackson has appealed the death penalty case before, with similar results. Jackson's sentence is scheduled to be carried out on July 15, 2020.

His convicted co-conspirator, Roberts, remains the only woman on Ohio's death row. She is currently scheduled to be executed in August 2020.

