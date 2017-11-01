Realty group issues challenge to help "Move Our Mission"

The efforts to move the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley got a major boost from a local realty group Wednesday.

Volpini Real Living donated $10,000 to the Move Our Mission campaign and issued a challenge to other local realty groups to contribute to the efforts to construct a replacement shelter.

Marisa Volpini, the owner of Volpini Real Living, said "The new Mission has to be built because the existing building is really beyond repair. We want to use our gift to inspire other local realtors to partner with the Rescue Mission as well. Wouldn't it be wonderful to take this $10,000 and turn it into much more through responses to this challenge from other realtors?"

The Rescue Mission launched a formal campaign to construct a new building in November of 2015 and has steadily been raising funds to reach the 4.25 million dollar goal.

The Mission is currently housed inside an 87-year-old building, which was home to the African American YMCA. It was meant to house only a few dozen people. Now the mission averages more than 130 people staying every night.

According to the Mission, they already have the land they need to build a new facility. Their website says that the City of Youngstown has deeded a 17.5-acre property on the South Side to the Mission that will be home to our new building, outdoor play areas and more.

The Rescue Mission says that as of Wednesday's donation they have been able to raise, or accept donations, for nearly 70% percent of the cost of the Move Our Mission Project.

It's estimated that they need just over a million dollars still, however, there's reason to believe that they can begin building the new facility in 2018.

To find more information, or to donate to the campaign click here.