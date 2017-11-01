Mercer County kicks off holiday food drive

A food drive to help the less fortunate in Mercer County celebrate the holidays is up and running.

The Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County kicked off their "Truck Full of Hope" Campaign.

During the food drive, which is hosted by Mel Grata Chevrolet on E. State St. in Hermitage, residents of the Shenango Valley and Mercer County are encouraged to bring their non-perishable food donations to the Chevy showroom and "fill the truck".

Donations will be accepted through November 18th.

On the last day of the Truck-Full of Hope drive, the pick-up truck will be parked at the Shenango Valley Mall to receive donations during the Hermitage Holiday Light Festival and then will be in the Hermitage Holiday Light Parade displaying the generosity of Mercer County residents.

Residents also are invited to bring bags of non-perishable items to the parade route and Community Food Warehouse volunteers will pick them up and place them in the truck.

"We are so happy to be adding this partnership leading up to the Hermitage holiday parade food drive this year," said Lori Weston, Executive Director of the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County. "We can't wait to see the truck full of food making its way down the parade route."

"We're proud to host the first fill-the-truck event for the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County," said Marti Grata, of Mel Grata Chevrolet. "We know how important it is to help support our community in need, especially during the holiday season."

Grocery items most needed include pasta and pasta sauces, canned or pouched tuna, salmon or chicken, fruits in natural juices, low salt canned vegetables, fruit juices, rice, noodles, cereal, crackers, personal hygiene items, and diapers.

The Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County is the primary source of supplemental food assistance in Mercer County and serves over 4,200 households through more than 30 member agencies. Learn more at www.foodwarehouse.org