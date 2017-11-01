Thursday registration deadline for flag football tournament honoring Officer Leo

A Youngstown State University police officer says there are still a few spots open for teams looking to take part in a flag football fundraiser.

The tournament, set up in honor of the Girard police officer who was killed in the line of duty, is slated to take about 12 teams.

Rory Timlin, the organizer, says they currently have about 8 teams, but the deadline to register is Thursday, November 2nd.

The monies raised from the entrance fee, $150 per team, will be donated to Officer Justin Leo's family.

The games are scheduled to be played 8-on-8, however, teams can have up to 12.

Timlin says that they will also accept single players who are looking to get picked up by a team that doesn't have enough players. The buy-in fee for a single player is $15.

While the tournament was designed for teams of law enforcement members, Timlin says they have teams signed up who aren't police and will continue to accept them.

The tournament is scheduled for Saturday, November 11th from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Watts Center on Youngstown State University's campus.

Anyone who is interested in registering can send information to Timlin's email at rctimlin@ysu.edu.