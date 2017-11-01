Warmer Air On The Way - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warmer Air On The Way

By Eric Wilhelm, Chief Meteorologist
Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast 

Much warmer air will make inroads across the region on Thursday and temperatures will work their way up into the mid 60s by the end of the afternoon. Any showers will be confined to early in the day; there can be some intervals of sunshine. 

A cold front is on track to arrive early Friday and it will bring another round of wet weather. Temperatures will fall during the daylight hours Friday. 

We expect increasing cloudiness on Saturday and there is a chance for showers by the end of the day. Sunday looks warmer but with another chance for rain.  

