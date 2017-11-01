4 students injured in New Castle school bus crash

New Castle Police are investigating a crash involving a school bus that sent several students to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Police on the scene say shortly before 3:30 p.m. a school bus carrying middle school students from George Washington Intermediate School, and a passenger van collided on E. Grant Street and N. Jefferson Street.

Officers say that there were 47 students on board the bus at the time of the accident.

At least four of them were transported from the scene by ambulance to the hospital.

Authorities say that several of the students hit their heads during the crash, but they are expected to be ok.

Several parents arrived and took their students home, however, the rest were put on another school bus and taken to their destinations.

New Castle Police say they are investigating what may have caused the crash at this time.