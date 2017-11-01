Students rally for victim rights in Newton Falls

Supporters rally behind a student in Newton Falls who says she doesn't feel safe at school.

She wants a juvenile classmate convicted of sex crimes against her removed from the high school.

Before the first bell, a group of students and supporters lined up outside Newton Falls High School to protest Wednesday morning.

"We want to make sure everybody feels protected, because if you don't feel protected you're not paying attention to your education, which is really important," Thea Grunder said, of Newton Falls.

Protesters don't believe the student at the center of the controversy should be allowed to roam the same school hallways as their victim, even after that individual served time for the crime.

Trumbull County Family Court officials say there is nothing in the law that would prevent a student from returning to his or her school district after they've been convicted of a sex crime and served their sentence. Court officials say it's up to the school district to decide how to handle the situation.

Newton Falls Superintendent Paul Woodard declined an on-camera interview, but did say in a statement that "the welfare of all children is always in the interest of the district, and they will police the situation to the best of their ability".

Those efforts include adjusting class schedules to keep the two students apart.

Woodard says the district is consulting with its legal counsel, which told them that they can't deny the student in question their right to an education.

Protesters say the district isn't going far enough. One student suggests that they consider a home school option.

"We're not asking him to be taken out of the Newton Falls School system, we're asking our students, like other females, not only the victims, but everyone here, to feel safe and they're just not taking that action," Shelby Gossik said, of Newton Falls.

