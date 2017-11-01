OSP: Weather likely a factor in Beaver Twp. crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers say shortly before 4 p.m. a car driving on Woodworth Road in Beaver Township took a curve too quickly for the conditions.

OSP says they are still investigating, but they believe the driver overcorrected and went off the side of the road, into a tree.

The driver of that vehicle was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Troopers on the scene say they believe the wet roads from all of the rain played a role in causing the crash.

At this time troopers are not able to identify the victim, or provide details on how badly he was hurt.

The crash is still under investigation at this time.