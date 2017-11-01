Second man charged for Grove City teen prostitution incident

Police in Grove City have arrested a second man for his role in the prostitution of a teenager.

According to police, 20-year-old Jeremiah Kloos was arrested last Thursday for allegedly promoting the prostitution of a minor.

Police say charges were filed after police investigated an incident that occurred during the early morning hours of September 30th.

Kloos allegedly accompanied a 16-year-old girl to the Burger King restaurant on W. Main St in Grove City, so that she could engage in sexual activity with 23-year-old Joshua Lamping of Boyers, Pa., Butler County.

Officers say after the meeting, an altercation occurred between Kloos and Lamping.

Kloos is charged with promoting prostitution, corruption of minors, simple assault, and harassment.

Police arrested Lamping last month after he complained to them that the teen had offered services as a prostitute.

Lamping refused to pay the girl after meeting with her.

Lamping is charged with unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and patronizing prostitutes.

Kloos appeared in court on Wednesday. Bond was set at $25,000.

A court appearance has been scheduled for Kloos next week.