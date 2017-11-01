Some charges dropped in Grove City teen prostitution case

Several charges have been dismissed against one of the two suspects arrested in connection with an investigation into prostitution involving a 16-year-old girl in Grove City.

According to court records, charges of unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and patronizing prostitutes were dismissed in the case of 23-year-old Joshua Lamping of Boyers, Pa.

The Butler County man was held for further action in Mercer County Common Pleas Court on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Lamping was arrested in October after state police say he had complained to them that a 16-year-old girl he had met online agreed to have sex with him in exchange for money.

According to police, Lamping said when he picked up the girl at the Grove City Burger King on West Main Street, she was with another adult male, later identified as 20-year-old Jeremiah Kloos of Grove City.

The three drove to State Route 528 near East Valcourt Road, where Lamping said Kloos demanded money.

Lamping told police he left the area after refusing to pay the girl.

Kloos has since been arrested.

He faces a court hearing on Wednesday on charges of promoting prostitution, corruption of minors, simple assault, and harassment.