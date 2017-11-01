Mercy Health Foundation kicks off Movember

It's that time of year when The Mercy Health Foundation is asking men to put down their shaving razors and man up in the Mahoning Valley.

The fifth annual Movember campaign kicked off during a press conference Wednesday afternoon at Partners for Urology Health on Mahoning Avenue in Austintown.

"We're focused on three things education, awareness and access. The access piece is really gaining alot of traction movement and growth in several years. The more people we educate the more people we have conversations with the more people our coming to our screenings," says Mercy Health Director of Communications, Jonathan Fauvie.The plan for men to grow facial is to help start a conversation that may save a life.

Locally, 1 in 6 men will be diagnosed with Prostate cancer and the Mercy Health Foundation wants men to know the possibility of being cured are high when prostate cancer is detected early. Rates of survival and even the possibility of being cured are high when prostate cancer is detected early. The Mercy Health

Foundation Mahoning Valley and its Man UP Mahoning Valley program continue to make strides in the battle of prostate cancer.

Man Up Mahoning Valley is a program of the Mercy Health Foundation Mahoning Valley.

The director of Mercy Health Foundation Mahoning Valley President, Paul Homick Junior, says men should start getting screened for prostate cancer every year after the age of 40. "We have also done screenings throughout the community and those events can generate up to 50 screenings or more at one time. So those are very important opportunities times to reach to our community."

All of the money raised goes directly to provide free screenings for Valley men most vulnerable and unable to access such care.

In addition, education and outreach allows for the message to be spread across our region.

