New grading directive for missed homework sparks debate in Youngstown City Schools

Youngstown City Schools CEO feels that students should not be punished through missed homework with a zero but rather still receive an F with 50 percent. The new directive is not sitting well with the teacher's union president who said that some teachers feel the move is "unethical."

A new assignment this year from Krish Mohip that children should receive a 50 percent for missed homework and not a zero.

"When you start becoming punitive with grades and giving zeros that's really a disciplinary issue that's not an indicator of how much a child knows and how much a child learns," Mohip said.

Homework itself only accounts for five percent of a final grade.

For younger students, Mohip said that homework is more of a reflection of the parents and older children may be dealing with difficult circumstances.

"A lot of times especially for our older students they're going home and they're taking care of their younger brothers and sisters or they're going to work because they have to provide food for the family," he explained.

But the teacher's union president does not see the change the same way. Larry Ellis was not available to go on camera Wednesday evening, but he said over the phone that "Some teachers feel it's unethical to give something to someone who doesn't try at all."

"Grades aren't given, that's what the students earned based on their work and abilities," Ellis commented.

The union filed a grievance Wednesday afternoon citing that their contract lays out teachers are responsible for determining grades and they are not to be told arbitrarily to change them but Mohip said that is not what he is asking them to do.

"Teachers still are grading, so we're not telling them how to grade, we're not telling them what to grade they still have that autonomy we're just saying we're going to have a floor for what an F is," he described.

Mohip also surveyed the district's teachers to see if they believe homework has a strong impact on student achievement. The results showed that 59 percent said no and 41 percent responded yes.

Also when asked about the 50 percent threshold for missed homework, the results were split pretty much down the middle. Fifty-one percent said that children should receive zeros and 49 percent believed that children should receive 50% for missed homework.