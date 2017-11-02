Feds say East Liverpool man helped ship ton of pot to Ohio

Federal authorities say an East Liverpool man is among six people who plotted to mail a ton of marijuana to Northeast Ohio from the West Coast and then launder the profits.

A federal indictment unsealed on Wednesday says Dustin Robinson of East Liverpool and five others conspired to ship at a ton of marijuana to Ohio from Hawaii, California, and Oregon.

Also charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 100 kilograms or more of marijuana are William B. Murphy, 37, of Kealakekua, Hawaii; Michael W. Spellman, 59, of Kealakekua, Hawaii; Peter Reichert, 30, of Lyndhurst; Young Hee Park, of Broadview Heights, and So Young Park, of Kealakekua, Hawaii.

Murphy, Spellman and the Parks are charged with conspiracy to launder money.

According to the indictment, Murphy grew marijuana in Hawaii and also obtained marijuana in California and Oregon and had it shipped to people in Ohio.

Spellman allegedly packaged the marijuana inside five-pound foil coffee bags, which also contained loose coffee beans, and mailed them to various addresses in Northeast Ohio, including a location in Shaker Heights. Murphy paid Spellman $100 for each package he mailed.

Investigators say Reichert received packages of marijuana in Northeast Ohio, including in Chester Township, mailed from Hawaii, California, and Oregon, for further distribution. Robinson received packages of marijuana in Pennsylvania mailed from Hawaii and California.

Robinson also mailed bulk cash to Spellman from East Liverpool. Murphy and Spellman had drug profits mailed to them at several post office boxes in Hawaii and California, according to the indictment.

Authorities say Young Hee Park would receive cash payments in Ohio from various marijuana customers and then mailed the cash to Murphy in Hawaii. Park mailed the packages containing cash from 25 different post offices in Northeast Ohio to avoid suspicion.

Spellman is accused of opening a bank account at Fifth Third Bank in Mentor, then along with Murphy, directed people in Ohio to deposit cash into the account from at least 15 different bank branches, in order to avoid detection. They used a similar arrangement with accounts opened at PNC Bank.

The defendants deposited at least $348,000 in cash into the accounts between 2014 and 2016, according to investigators. They used the accounts to pay for living expenses and other purchases, including airline tickets from flights between Cleveland and Hawaii totaling $40,959; drones from Drones, Inc. totaling $13,062; a greenhouse in Hawaii for $10,632; a Honda ATV for $11,170, and other purchases.

Overall, Murphy, Spellman and the other conspirators shipped approximately 1,113 packages containing marijuana to Northeast Ohio between 2014 and 2016.

The feds say 965 packages containing bulk cash were mailed from Ohio to Hawaii, California, and Oregon.

"This group mailed thousands of pounds of marijuana to Greater Cleveland from the West Coast and then laundered nearly $350,000 in drug profits," U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said. "The leaders of this conspiracy paid for a lavish lifestyle with drug money, but now it will cost them federal prison."

The federal indictment may be seen here