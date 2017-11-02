Hubbard's Emerald Diner closed again

A restaurant considered by many to be a landmark in the City of Hubbard has closed its doors again.

Those stopping by the Emerald Diner on Main Street are being greeted by a small sign on the door announcing that the business has closed.

The sign also thanks customers for six months of business.

The Emerald Dinner re-opened with new owners this past spring, five years after a devastating fire shut the restaurant down in August 2012.

Investigators never determined the cause of the fire but said they found no criminal intent.

The building, which dates back to 1939, was moved to Hubbard from Connecticut.

The sign on the door gives no reason for the closing.