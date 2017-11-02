Residents found on roof of burning Youngstown home

Youngstown firefighters rescued two people who sought refuge on the roof of their burning home early Thursday.

First fire crews arriving at the two-story brick home on Juanita Avenue just after midnight found the two residents had escaped from the fire.

Investigators say the two did not appear to have any serious injuries, but there were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital as a precaution.

The cause of the fire still isn't known, but the fire department says it appears that the flames broke out between the house and the attached garage.