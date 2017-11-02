Youngstown fire where two escaped investigated as possible arson

Youngstown firefighters rescued two people who sought refuge on the roof of their burning home early Thursday.

First fire crews arriving at the two-story brick home on Juanita Avenue just after midnight found the two residents had escaped from the fire.

The homeowner tells 21 News that he woke to the smell of smoke, and punched out a screen.

He said he helped his wife out of the window, then passed her a dog before climbing out himself.

That's where first responders found the couple after neighbors called 911.

Investigators say the two did not appear to have any serious injuries, but there were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital as a precaution.

The fire department says it appears that the flames broke out between the house and the attached garage.

At this point, investigators say the fire is being investigated as an arson.

The homeowner says that he is involved in on-going litigation, and believes that may have played a role.

The incident is still under investigation at this point.