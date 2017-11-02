Youngstown fire, where two rescued, investigated as possible arson

Youngstown fire, where two escaped, investigated as possible arson

A couple makes a desperate escape to the roof of their burning home, and they're rescued by Youngstown Firefighters.

But as 21 News found out the homeowner and investigators suspect the early morning fire was no accident.

Jessica Harrell heard the screams of the homeowner, and spotted the flames from her window and called 911, "I see them on top of the roof. Yeah. I heard people yelling out in the street and I looked out the window and the side of their house is on fire."

Just after midnight a desperate call for help as fire is spotted consuming a home in the 1600 block of Juanita Avenue, on Youngstown's north side.

The homeowner, 53-year-old Mark Rodriguez and his wife Jenny were trapped on the roof after climbing out of a second floor window.

"We jumped out, along with the dog. We were standing there yelling for help until the neighbor heard us. Thank God," Rodriguez said.

The morning after Rodriguez and his wife are thankful to walk away with their lives, but unfortunately little else, and they have no insurance.

"We couldn't go down the stairs, and the smoke was just so intense. And if it wasn't for us being outside we could have suffocated we could have died," Rodriguez said.

Neighbor Jessica Harrell who lives across the street and called 911, was their saving grace.

Harrell says, "I heard screaming and then my dogs were barking, so I peeked out my window and then I saw Mark out on his porch roof top and then I saw this whole part of the house just engulfed in flames."

But the homeowner says this fire was no accident. He suspects someone he's been in an on-going feud with is responsible.

The State Fire Marshal, and the Youngstown Arson Inspector also suspect arson and are investigating.

"This is no accident. There's a big gaping hole where the fire started right at the landing where somebody put a flammable material there," Rodriguez tells 21 News.

A $5,000 REWARD is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest and/or conviction in this case. Call (330) 782-0055.

