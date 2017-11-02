Mahoning County offers holiday child support deal

The Mahoning County Child Support Enforcement Agency is making an offer this month designed to get money into the hands of parents who are owed child support.

The Deals for Your Wheels Holiday Edition applies to people who owe child support and as a result have had their driver's license suspended.

The CSEA says that from now until the end of November, it will provide the required driver's license reinstatement form to those who make a one-month child support payment, also a payment of one dollar on arrears, and an agreement to look for work if you are currently unemployed.

The form, along with a $25 reinstatement fee, can be taken to the BMV Regional Reinstatement Center.

Absent parents who owe child support can take advantage of the offer by asking to speak to a CSEA license suspension case managers at the Oakhill Renaissance Place, 345 Oak Hill Avenue between 8 am and 4 pm Monday through Friday.

More information is available by calling 330-740-2073.