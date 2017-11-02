Warren man sentenced for sex crimes with teen

A Warren man has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for committing sex crimes against a 15-year-old girl.

When handing down the sentence on Wednesday, Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge Wyatt McKay also labeled 29-year-old Shawn Currence a Tier Two sex offender, meaning he must register his address with authorities once he completes his sentence.

Currence was arrested at his Main Street home in April after investigators say they discovered that he had sexual contact with the teen and showed her obscene material.

The crimes occurred from May of last year through October, according to the indictment.

Currence pleaded guilty in September to three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.