Fire destroys Sharon home

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
People driving in the Sharon area might want to avoid a section of the city where the fire department is currently working.

A fire was reported at a home on the 500 block of South Irvine Avenue at around 8:30 am Thursday.

The vacant home was engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

Firefighters are working to prevent damage to neighboring homes.

There have been no reports of injuries and no word on what caused the fire.

