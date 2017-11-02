Malkin's goal in 3rd lifts Penguins past Oilers, 3-2

High school soccer scores from Wednesday, November 1, 2017.More >>
High school soccer scores from Wednesday, November 1, 2017.More >>
For the first time ever, Lakeview High School is hosting a first round playoff game.More >>
For the first time ever, Lakeview High School is hosting a first round playoff game.More >>
When Poland host Cardinal Mooney in the first round of the Division IV football playoffs, it'll be only the second time they've played ever and the first at Dave Pavlansky Field in Poland.More >>
When Poland host Cardinal Mooney in the first round of the Division IV football playoffs, it'll be only the second time they've played ever and the first at Dave Pavlansky Field in Poland.More >>
Suspended Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon has been conditionally reinstated by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.More >>
Suspended Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon has been conditionally reinstated by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.More >>
Thaddeus Young scored 26 points, Darren Collison had 25 and the Indiana Pacers sent the Cleveland Cavaliers to their fourth straight loss, 124-107 on Wednesday night.More >>
Thaddeus Young scored 26 points, Darren Collison had 25 and the Indiana Pacers sent the Cleveland Cavaliers to their fourth straight loss, 124-107 on Wednesday night.More >>
Evgeni Malkin's tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period lifted the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night.More >>
Evgeni Malkin's tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period lifted the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night.More >>
The high school football playoffs begin Friday and three local match-ups highlight the first round.More >>
The high school football playoffs begin Friday and three local match-ups highlight the first round.More >>
Brian Shaner and the Niles football program have parted ways after six seasons.More >>
Brian Shaner and the Niles football program have parted ways after six seasons.More >>
Lakeview football coach John Falconi, Jr. stepped down after two seasons.More >>
Lakeview football coach John Falconi, Jr. stepped down after two seasons.More >>