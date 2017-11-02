Malkin's goal in 3rd lifts Penguins past Oilers, 3-2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) - Evgeni Malkin's tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period lifted the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night.

Patric Hornqvist and Conor Sheary also scored for the defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins, and Matt Murray stopped 35 shots.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Leon Draisaitl had goals for the Oilers, who have lost four of their last five games. Cam Talbot finished with 27 saves.

Malkin tucked a wrist shot under Talbot's arm on the power play with 7:37 remaining in the third.

Murray made a big save on Nugent-Hopkins in tight with 13 seconds to go to preserve the win.

Pittsburgh nearly scored eight minutes into the game as Bryan Rust's shot rang off the crossbar, and was declared a no-goal after a video review.

The Penguins struck on the power play just 56 seconds into the middle period as Hornqvist tipped a puck in front past Talbot for his fourth of the season.

Edmonton tied it up a few minutes later on its own power play. Patrick Maroon sent a backhand pass from behind the net to Nugent-Hopkins, who scored his fifth of the season and 100th of his career.

Less than a minute later, Connor McDavid made a no-look pass to allow Draisaitl to direct the puck into a wide-open net for a 2-1 lead.

Sidney Crosby followed McDavid's play with a similar pass on a 2-on-1 to set up a goal by Sheary with 22 seconds left in the second.

UP NEXT

Penguins: At Calgary on Thursday night.

Oilers: Host New Jersey on Friday night.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.