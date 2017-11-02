EPA: Work to begin capping Mahoning County landfill

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency expects work to begin late this year, or early next year to properly close an abandoned landfill in Mahoning County.

The EPA tells 21 News that it has hired SDS Earthmovers of Diamond, Ohio to place a cap over the Central Waste Landfill near Courtney and Oyster Roads in Smith Township.

The municipal landfill hasn't accepted solid waste since 2012, but under Ohio laws and regulations, the closure of a landfill must be conducted in a prescribed manner to protect human health and the environment.

Neighbors have been told that they may hear noises and see dust from large earth moving equipment at the site.

There may also be some odors from the landfill, as some waste is being relocated.

The Mahoning County Health Department and the Ohio EPA, which is overseeing the closure, says neighbors should contact them if noise, dust or odors become a concern.

Construction of the cap is expected to continue through the winter with completion anticipated by November 2018.

After closure, groundwater, explosive gas, and the integrity of the cap will be monitored for at least 30 years, according to the EPA.

In 2014, the state sued the landfill owners saying they had failed to submit an adequate plan to monitor the impact on groundwater in the area.

In 2016, Mahoning County Common Pleas Judge Lou D'Apolito ordered Central Waste to follow the groundwater rules and begin formal closure of the landfill.

This past May, the judge ordered Central Waste to pay the state $3,573,000 as well as another $100,000 in enforcement costs.