Playoff Preview: Lakeview vs. Girard

For the first time ever, Lakeview High School is hosting a first-round playoff game. That may be hard to believe with the Bulldogs success.

"We're excited to host a game here at Lakeview," said veteran coach Tom Pavlansky who has his team on a nine-game winning streak. "We got our work cut out for us," he said about Girard. "It's a great challenge for us and every team is good at this time."

The Indians suffered their first loss against Liberty, but coach Pat Pearson knows they have to regroup and focus on the Bulldogs.

"They have an explosive offense and a defense that flies to the football. There probably the hottest team in the area right now, " Pearson said in reference to their nine straight wins.

Indians quarterback Mark Waid, who lives in Cortland, was in the Lakeview School system before transferring in junior high. "Mark Waid is an exceptional talent and they do a good job scheming things and they have good receivers," said Pavlansky who added that Girard is a tough opponent and their kids are passionate about their program.

Indians' senior wide receiver Michael Belcik knows what this game means. "I want to make Mark look good against the team he probably wants to beat. I think this could be a high scoring game," he said.

Bulldogs senior quarterback Zack Rodgers says the game comes down to who wants it more and wants to move on.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Friday. The winner of this game meets the Struthers-Perry winner next Friday at a site to be determined.