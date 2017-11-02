Kids facing charges for West Middlesex evacuations, lockdowns

Police say two juveniles, a 15-year-old and a 12-year-old are facing charges after two consecutive days of evacuations and lockdowns at the West Middlesex School District.

The Shenango Township Police Department confirms that criminal charges have been filed against the teen and the young kid.

Police say the 12-year-old is facing charges of disorderly conduct. Meanwhile, the teen has been charged with making terroristic threats.

According to the police, the hand-written notes prompted evacuations on Monday, October 23 and Tuesday, October 24th.

There's no word yet on whether the school will impose its own sanctions on the pair.



RELATED COVERAGE: