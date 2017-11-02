Kids facing charges for West Middlesex evacuations, lockdowns

Citing a 'disturbing trend' of incidents, NAACP warns blacks about flying on American Airlines.More >>
Citing a 'disturbing trend' of incidents, NAACP warns blacks about flying on American Airlines.More >>
Police say two juveniles, a 15-year-old and a 12-year-old are facing charges after two consecutive days of evacuations and lockdowns at the West Middlesex School District.More >>
Police say two juveniles, a 15-year-old and a 12-year-old are facing charges after two consecutive days of evacuations and lockdowns at the West Middlesex School District.More >>
The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency expects work to begin late this year, or early next year to properly close an abandoned landfill in Mahoning County.More >>
The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency expects work to begin late this year, or early next year to properly close an abandoned landfill in Mahoning County.More >>
Police in Grove City have arrested a second man for his role in the prostitution of a teenager.More >>
Police in Grove City have arrested a second man for his role in the prostitution of a teenager.More >>
If you've heard stories about a planned shutdown of the nations power grid this weekend, don't worry, it's not true.More >>
If you've heard stories about a planned shutdown of the nations power grid this weekend, don't worry, it's not true.More >>
Ohio police say a firefighter has lost one of his legs to amputation after he was hit by a car while working a crash scene.More >>
Ohio police say a firefighter has lost one of his legs to amputation after he was hit by a car while working a crash scene.More >>
The state watchdog says an Ohio prison inmate improperly downloaded songs, porn and TV shows onto a computer.More >>
The state watchdog says an Ohio prison inmate improperly downloaded songs, porn and TV shows onto a computer.More >>
A high school football coach in southwestern Ohio has resigned after two seasons, saying he received death threats after his teams lost 18 straight games.More >>
A high school football coach in southwestern Ohio has resigned after two seasons, saying he received death threats after his teams lost 18 straight games.More >>
An Ohio man convicted of murder in the beating death of his girlfriend's 3-year-old son has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.More >>
An Ohio man convicted of murder in the beating death of his girlfriend's 3-year-old son has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.More >>
A woman was struck in the head by a bullet that went through the wall of her home in Bethlehem.More >>
A woman was struck in the head by a bullet that went through the wall of her home in Bethlehem.More >>
Police have arrested a 22-year-old man and charged him with murder after his mother was found stabbed to death in Ohio.More >>
Police have arrested a 22-year-old man and charged him with murder after his mother was found stabbed to death in Ohio.More >>
An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to raping a young girl and her mother who prosecutors say dismissed her daughter's complaint about being sexually abused and was then raped by the same man several months later.More >>
An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to raping a young girl and her mother who prosecutors say dismissed her daughter's complaint about being sexually abused and was then raped by the same man several months later.More >>
Authorities say a collision between a sport utility vehicle and a bus carrying a high school football team killed the SUV driver and injured three other people.More >>
Authorities say a collision between a sport utility vehicle and a bus carrying a high school football team killed the SUV driver and injured three others.More >>
It was harvest time at Rick Lowe's split-level home in rural Perry County, and the flypaper above his living room couch swung heavy with the dead.More >>
It was harvest time at Rick Lowe's split-level home in rural Perry County, and the flypaper above his living room couch swung heavy with the dead.More >>