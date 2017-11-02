Death linked to recall of 38 million fire extinguishers

A manufacturer is recalling 37.8 million fire extinguishers that may not work properly.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says one death has been linked to the Kidde brand extinguishers that may fail to discharge and the nozzle may detach.

Kidde says it is aware of a 2014 death involving a car fire following a crash. Emergency responders could not get the recalled Kidde fire extinguishers to work.

There have been 391 reports of failed or limited activation or nozzle detachment, including the fatality, approximately 16 injuries, including smoke inhalation and minor burns, and approximately 91 reports of property damage.

The extinguishers, which have plastic handles, were sold at Menards, Montgomery Ward, Sears, The Home Depot, Walmart and other department, home and hardware stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, ShopKidde.com and other online retailers.

They extinguishers sold for between $12 and $50 and for about $200 for model XL 5MR.

The fire extinguishers were also sold with commercial trucks, recreational vehicles, personal watercraft, and boats.

A comprehensive list of the extinguishers involved may be found by following this link.

Note: This recall includes fire extinguisher models that were previously recalled in March 2009 and February 2015. Kidde branded fire extinguishers included in these previously announced recalls should also be replaced. All affected model numbers are listed in the charts found in above link.

Consumers should immediately contact Kidde to request a free replacement fire extinguisher and for instructions on returning the recalled unit, as it may not work properly in a fire emergency.

Call Kidde toll-free at 855-271-0773 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday, or online at www.kidde.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information.