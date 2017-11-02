Neighbors thankful for Warren street repairs

Community members in Warren said thank you in a special way after a project that meant no more rough roads near Fifth Street.
A group of neighbors came together in a video message to thank the city and the workers who completed improvements to Fifth Street and several surrounding roads.
Fifth Street was improved as part of the 2017 OPWC / CDBG Road Program.
The project resurfaced portions of Parkman Road N.W., Moncrest Drive N.W., Hall Street N.W., Paige Avenue N.E., Perkinswood Boulevard N.E., Arbor Avenue S.E., Central Parkway S.E., Fifth Street S.W., Parkman Road S.W., and Martin Luther King Avenue S.W.
In the community video, neighbors of all ages shared what the improvements meant to them: from a man who said his father paved those streets for the first time, to children who say it gives them a closer route to school.
The $694,000 project was partially paid for by the Ohio Public Works Commission, The city of Warren, and the Community Development Block Grants.
The full video can be seen here:
Citing a 'disturbing trend' of incidents, NAACP warns blacks about flying on American Airlines.More >>
Citing a 'disturbing trend' of incidents, NAACP warns blacks about flying on American Airlines.More >>
Ohio's Auditor is praising the passage of a bill that makes it a requirement to have a photo on a food stamps card.More >>
Ohio's Auditor is praising the passage of a bill that makes it a requirement to have a photo on a food stamps card.More >>
Community members in Warren said thank you in a special way after a project that meant no more rough roads near Fifth Street.More >>
Community members in Warren said thank you in a special way after a project that meant no more rough roads near Fifth Street.More >>
The Warren Fire Department is asking for community help to solve a rash of arsons on the city's west side.More >>
The Warren Fire Department is asking for community help to solve a rash of arsons on the city's west side.More >>
The Mahoning County Child Support Enforcement Agency is making an offer this month designed to get money into the hands of parents who are owed child support.More >>
The Mahoning County Child Support Enforcement Agency is making an offer this month designed to get money into the hands of parents who are owed child support.More >>
A Hermitage physician is the first Mercer County practitioner to receive approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Health as a caregiver under the state's new medical marijuana program.More >>
A Hermitage physician is the first Mercer County practitioner to receive approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Health as a caregiver under the state's new medical marijuana program.More >>
Ohio police say a firefighter has lost one of his legs to amputation after he was hit by a car while working a crash scene.More >>
Ohio police say a firefighter has lost one of his legs to amputation after he was hit by a car while working a crash scene.More >>
The state watchdog says an Ohio prison inmate improperly downloaded songs, porn and TV shows onto a computer.More >>
The state watchdog says an Ohio prison inmate improperly downloaded songs, porn and TV shows onto a computer.More >>
A high school football coach in southwestern Ohio has resigned after two seasons, saying he received death threats after his teams lost 18 straight games.More >>
A high school football coach in southwestern Ohio has resigned after two seasons, saying he received death threats after his teams lost 18 straight games.More >>
An Ohio man convicted of murder in the beating death of his girlfriend's 3-year-old son has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.More >>
An Ohio man convicted of murder in the beating death of his girlfriend's 3-year-old son has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.More >>
A woman was struck in the head by a bullet that went through the wall of her home in Bethlehem.More >>
A woman was struck in the head by a bullet that went through the wall of her home in Bethlehem.More >>
Police have arrested a 22-year-old man and charged him with murder after his mother was found stabbed to death in Ohio.More >>
Police have arrested a 22-year-old man and charged him with murder after his mother was found stabbed to death in Ohio.More >>
An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to raping a young girl and her mother who prosecutors say dismissed her daughter's complaint about being sexually abused and was then raped by the same man several months later.More >>
An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to raping a young girl and her mother who prosecutors say dismissed her daughter's complaint about being sexually abused and was then raped by the same man several months later.More >>
Authorities say a collision between a sport utility vehicle and a bus carrying a high school football team killed the SUV driver and injured three other people.More >>
Authorities say a collision between a sport utility vehicle and a bus carrying a high school football team killed the SUV driver and injured three others.More >>
It was harvest time at Rick Lowe's split-level home in rural Perry County, and the flypaper above his living room couch swung heavy with the dead.More >>
It was harvest time at Rick Lowe's split-level home in rural Perry County, and the flypaper above his living room couch swung heavy with the dead.More >>