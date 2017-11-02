Neighbors thankful for Warren street repairs

Community members in Warren said thank you in a special way after a project that meant no more rough roads near Fifth Street.

A group of neighbors came together in a video message to thank the city and the workers who completed improvements to Fifth Street and several surrounding roads.



Fifth Street was improved as part of the 2017 OPWC / CDBG Road Program.

The project resurfaced portions of Parkman Road N.W., Moncrest Drive N.W., Hall Street N.W., Paige Avenue N.E., Perkinswood Boulevard N.E., Arbor Avenue S.E., Central Parkway S.E., Fifth Street S.W., Parkman Road S.W., and Martin Luther King Avenue S.W.

In the community video, neighbors of all ages shared what the improvements meant to them: from a man who said his father paved those streets for the first time, to children who say it gives them a closer route to school.

The $694,000 project was partially paid for by the Ohio Public Works Commission, The city of Warren, and the Community Development Block Grants.

The full video can be seen here:

