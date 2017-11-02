Warren investigating string of arsons on city's west side - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

WARREN, Ohio -

The Warren Fire Department is asking for community help to solve a rash of arsons on the city's west side. 

Fire Department Lieutenant Jeremy Rogers told 21 News there have been three suspicious fires within a few blocks of each other near West Market Street. 

All three homes were occupied, meaning the culprit could face aggravated arson charges. 

Lt. Rogers said that the fire department is investigating however, there is reason to believe that they may have found a person of interest. 

Rogers said they are currently working to determine if there were working surveillance cameras in the area. 

Anyone with information about the fires can contact the fire department at (330) 841-2542. 

