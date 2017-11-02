One lane of Rt. 551 bridge open over PA Turnpike - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

LITTLE BEAVER TWP, Pa. -

Due to a truck crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, the Route 551 bridge over the turnpike has limited to alternating traffic in each direction. 

PennDOT originally announced that the bridge would be temporarily closed in both directions.

Traffic restrictions will remain in effect until PennDOT inspectors can assess the damage. 

