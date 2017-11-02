HazMat, fire crews trying to find source of "gas smell' in Poland

Emergency crews have been in Poland for several hours, attempting to find the source of a smelly situation.

HazMat crews were called out Thursday afternoon to reports of the smell of gasoline near Poland Presbyterian Church near the intersection of North Lima Road and Main Street.

The origin of the smell has been narrowed down to an area between Nesbitt St. and Coblentz St.

Crews were using equipment to track the odor and attempt to see if there was a fuel spill.

First responders on the scene said they had not detected the source of the odor yet, but we're planning on flushing the sewer lines as a precaution in case someone had dumped gas down a storm drain.

Poland Township leaders say there is nothing hazardous for flammable at this point.

However, as a precaution, the Ohio Environmental protection Agency and the Ohio Department of Transportation are being brought in to assist.

The Ohio EPA says that their crews are on the scene and that a noticeable sheen has been discovered in the stormwater system and in the sewer system.

Officials have not yet identified what the substance is, or where it is coming from.

The EPA says they are still working on containing the spill and will begin trying to clean it up. From there, environmentalists will have to determine the environmental impacts of the spill.

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for more information as it becomes available.