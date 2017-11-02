Officials say Poland odor not dangerous

HazMat fire crews trying to find source of "gas smell' in Poland

After spending several hours attempting to find the source of an odor in a Poland neighborhood, officials say they don't believe people are in any danger.

HazMat crews were called out Thursday afternoon to reports of the smell of gasoline near Poland Presbyterian Church near the intersection of North Lima Road and Main Street.

The origin of the smell was narrowed down to an area between Nesbitt St. and Coblentz St.

Crews were using equipment to track the odor and attempt to see if there was a fuel spill.

First responders on the scene said they had not detected the source of the odor, but we're planning on flushing the sewer lines as a precaution in case someone had dumped gas down a storm drain.

Poland Township leaders say there is no indication that the source of the odor is anything that is flammable.

However, as a precaution, the Ohio Environmental protection Agency and the Ohio Department of Transportation were brought in to assist.

The Ohio EPA says that a noticeable sheen was discovered in the stormwater system and in the sewer system.

Officials have not yet identified what the substance is, or where it is coming from.