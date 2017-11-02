Infante defense wants evidence suppressed

Former Niles Mayor Ralph Infante was back in court Thursday seeking suppression of evidence in his upcoming public corruption trial. A 41 count indictment charges the former Mayor with taking bribes, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, illegal gambling and tampering with records.

The defense is asking the judge to suppress certain evidence seized during a raid on Infante's N. Rhodes Avenue home back in February, saying other people were living in the house at the time.



Defense attorney John Yuhaz argued that the search may have violated the rights of Infant's step-daughter and son-in-law who were living in the house. The state countered by saying the house was owned by Infante and the search warrant was properly issued by the court.



"Once the agents are in the house they can look anywhere in that house where what they're looking for may be found," Special Prosecutor Dan Kasaris told the judge.



The prosecutor added that no exhibits expected to be presented at trial belong to the step daughter or son-in-law. Judge Patricia Cosgrove did instruct the state to provide a transcript of sworn testimony by investigators in support of issuing the search warrant.



No one testified at Thursday's hearing and judge Cosgrove said she would take the evidence for suppression under advisement and issue a ruling later. Trial for Ralph Infante is scheduled for December 11.



