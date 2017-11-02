Suspect named in Austintown Walmart shooting



Austintown police say a warrant has been issued for a suspect in a Monday shooting outside the Walmart on Mahoning Avenue.



26-year old Terrance Craig of Campbell is wanted for felonious assault for the shooting of a Columbus-area man who was sitting in his car in the Walmart parking lot Monday morning. U.S. Marshals are actively looking for Craig and are asking that anyone with information on him to contact the U.S. Marshals.

