Turning Cooler But Drying Out Friday - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Turning Cooler But Drying Out Friday

Posted: Updated:
By Eric Wilhelm, Chief Meteorologist
Connect

In the wake of a round of overnight showers, drier air will push back into the Valley Friday and there may be some breaks of sunshine. Temperatures will slide into the lower 50s by the end of the afternoon. We expect dry weather for the first week of the high school football playoffs. 

A warm front will track toward northern Ohio Saturday, resulting in a good chance for showers in the afternoon. A balmy day is in store for Sunday although clouds will win out and there might be a shower around. 

Heavy, gusty storms may line up along the next cold front Sunday night. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms