Campbell medical center employee arrested for exposing himself

Campbell police say a phlebotomist at a Campbell medical center was arrested on Thursday.

Officials say a 39-year-old employee at Healthridge Medical Center was taken into custody after allegedly exposing himself.

Police say that the suspect had exposed his genitals to several female coworkers.

According to officers, none of the female victims wanted to press charges.

However, police have filed charges of disorderly conduct against the man.

He was issued a summons for court and released to family members. Officers were not able to release the man's name at this time.,