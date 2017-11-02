Campbell police ID medical center employee accused of exposing himself

Campbell police have released the name of a phlebotomist at a Campbell medical center who was arrested on Thursday.

Officials say a 39-year-old Donald Smith II, an employee at Healthridge Medical Center, was taken into custody after allegedly exposing himself.

Coworkers told police that Smith had exposed his genitals to several females.

The five nurses who witnessed the incident provided written statements to the police.

According to officers, none of the female victims wanted to press charges, saying that Smith normally doesn't act that way.

However, police have filed charges of disorderly conduct against the man.

An officer reports that when took his handcuffs out, Smith tried to escape, but was stopped by two other officers.

Police issued Smith a summons to appear in court and he was released to family members.