Youngstown City Council discusses projected 2018 budget shortfall

Youngstown City Council members are looking into how they can overcome a projected $2.5 to 3 million dollar shortfall next year.

The finance director is working on all of the possible scenarios to present to council but especially those that maintain services and have the least amount of impact to employees.

Dave Bozanich said that they need to do a very strong attrition rate right now and then if it doesn't improve they have to reexamine the idea of layoffs.

"I would say layoffs are the nuclear option, the last thing on the list, but I mean ultimately we have to find a way to make the budget work," described 4th Ward Councilman Mike Ray.

Bozanich also mentioned a potential buyout program, fund transfers and asset sales as options.

"With council being the appropriated authority, we are going to come back with the idea of how we view the optimal plan would be but the guidance we're looking from council is the idea of what I call shared paying across the board or the idea of we want to protect our safety force operations at all cost and so with that guidance it helps ourselves develop a plan that works for the next few years to get us where we're going," Bozanich said.

The city's law director is also looking into the legality of furloughs as an option plus city leaders brought up a hiring freeze and position eliminations as possibilities.

No decisions were made Wednesday, it was an informational meeting between the administration and council.

Council has two months to pass a temporary budget for the first three months and then the final budget is due April 1.

City leaders said that they have not had the growth in taxes and there has been a significant loss in state funding over time.