Pennsylvania issues more pardons; Lt. Gov. speaks at Thiel College

Citing a 'disturbing trend' of incidents, NAACP warns blacks about flying on American Airlines.More >>
Pennsylvania's Lt. Governor said they're making a big push to issue more pardons.More >>
Youngstown City Council members are looking into how they can overcome a projected $2.5 to 3 million dollar shortfall next year. The finance director is working on all of the possible scenarios to present to council but especially those that maintain services and have the least amount of impact to employees.More >>
Youngstown firefighters rescued two people who sought refuge on the roof of their burning home early Thursday.More >>
Emergency crews have been in Poland for several hours, attempting to find the source of a smelly situation.More >>
The Kmart store in Austintown is included on the list of stores that will close early after the first of the year.More >>
Ohio police say a firefighter has lost one of his legs to amputation after he was hit by a car while working a crash scene.More >>
The state watchdog says an Ohio prison inmate improperly downloaded songs, porn and TV shows onto a computer.More >>
A high school football coach in southwestern Ohio has resigned after two seasons, saying he received death threats after his teams lost 18 straight games.More >>
An Ohio man convicted of murder in the beating death of his girlfriend's 3-year-old son has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.More >>
A woman was struck in the head by a bullet that went through the wall of her home in Bethlehem.More >>
Police have arrested a 22-year-old man and charged him with murder after his mother was found stabbed to death in Ohio.More >>
An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to raping a young girl and her mother who prosecutors say dismissed her daughter's complaint about being sexually abused and was then raped by the same man several months later.More >>
Authorities say a collision between a sport utility vehicle and a bus carrying a high school football team killed the SUV driver and injured three other people.More >>
It was harvest time at Rick Lowe's split-level home in rural Perry County, and the flypaper above his living room couch swung heavy with the dead.More >>
