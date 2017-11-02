Pennsylvania issues more pardons; Lt. Gov. speaks at Thiel College

Pennsylvania's Lt. Governor said they're making a big push to issue more pardons.

Lt. Governor, Mike Stack, visited Thiel College in Greenville, PA to advocate for a program called Pathway to Pardons.

He said these pardons can help people by erasing criminal records or ending a prison sentence after being carefully reviewed.

"These are people who have really changed, they are going to be a positive force in society and it is useless to just leave them behind bars," stated Stack.

There has been a 20% increase in requests for pardons. Stack visited Thiel College to gain support from college students or law students to help review the paper work in hopes of speeding up the process.

He said issuing more pardons will give people in Pennsylvania a second chance.

"We're not being soft on crime, we're being tough on justice." said Stack.

