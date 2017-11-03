Bristolville man arrested for Elm Road Sheetz robbery

Police arrested a Bristolville man wanted in connection with Thursday night's robbery at a Warren gas station.

Derek Markley, 34, was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Friday on one count of robbery.

An employee working at the Sheetz on Elm road told police that he was robbed at around 11 pm.

The employee told police he did not see a weapon during the robbery, but the suspect said he had a gun.

The suspect ran out of the building and left in a silver Pontiac G6.

No one was injured.

It is expected that Markley will be arraigned in Warren Municipal Court on Monday.