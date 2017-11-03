Police investigate robbery at Elm Road Sheetz

State Troopers and police were called to a Warren gas station to investigate a reported robbery Thursday night.

An employee working at the Sheetz on Elm road told police that he was robbed at around 11 pm by a middle-aged male with short brown hair and some facial hair.

He was wearing a grey hoodie and dark blue jeans.

The employee tells police he did not see a weapon during the robbery, but the suspect said he had a gun.

The suspect ran out of the building and left in a silver Pontiac G6.

Police searched the area but did not find anyone matching the suspect's description.

No one was injured.

Police reviewed surveillance video in hopes of learning more about the crime.