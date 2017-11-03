Troopers make $75,000 pot bust on Ohio Turnpike

A driver pulled over on the Ohio Turnpike admitted to a State Trooper that he had a small amount of marijuana.

But a search of his car turned up more than what some may consider a small amount.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the Audi was stopped in Summit County for several traffic violations.

After troopers say the driver admitted carrying a small amount of pot, a search of the car revealed a hockey bag.

Inside that bag were 29 vacuum sealed bags containing marijuana with an estimated street value of $75,000.

The patrol also found a pound of pot in a suitcase.

The driver, Michael Marcello, 30, of Spanaway, Wash., was taken to jail on charges of possession and trafficking in marijuana.