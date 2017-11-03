Warren pipeline project may involve gas shutoffs

Citing a 'disturbing trend' of incidents, NAACP warns blacks about flying on American Airlines.More >>
As the Valley and communities across the nation continue to look for ways to fight the ongoing opioid crisis, an event in Mahoning County is asking the public to weigh in. A Community Opioid Summit will be held today from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Covelli Centre.
A $4.27 million dollar project to replace pipes, some of which were put into the ground 88 years ago, may involve temporarily shutting off gas service to some Warren customers this fall and winter.
A driver pulled over on the Ohio Turnpike admitted to a State Trooper that he had a small amount of marijuana. But a search of his car turned up more than what some may consider a small amount.
State Troopers and police were called to a Warren gas station to investigate a reported robbery Thursday night.
The first new candy bar to carry the Hershey's name in more than two decades is set to hit shelves next month.
Ohio police say a firefighter has lost one of his legs to amputation after he was hit by a car while working a crash scene.
The state watchdog says an Ohio prison inmate improperly downloaded songs, porn and TV shows onto a computer.
A high school football coach in southwestern Ohio has resigned after two seasons, saying he received death threats after his teams lost 18 straight games.
An Ohio man convicted of murder in the beating death of his girlfriend's 3-year-old son has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.
A woman was struck in the head by a bullet that went through the wall of her home in Bethlehem.
Police have arrested a 22-year-old man and charged him with murder after his mother was found stabbed to death in Ohio.
An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to raping a young girl and her mother who prosecutors say dismissed her daughter's complaint about being sexually abused and was then raped by the same man several months later.
