After starting the morning with showers, we're drying out with colder air behind a cold front.

Falling temperatures will take us into the upper 40s by the end of the afternoon with a chilly high school football forecast. Showers are likely to return tomorrow afternoon/evening with spotty showers Sunday. Warmer air returns Sunday but some late night storms could be strong into early Monday morning before a cold front passes through making temperatures fall.

November air will be chilly next week.